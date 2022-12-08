Torch of revolt against Britishers started from Ambala: Anil Vij

Chandigarh: Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said that Ambala is a holy land and the torch of revolt was first ignited from the same place in order to liberate the nation from Britishers.

Vij was addressing the people present after the staging of "Dastan-e-Ambala" at the Open-Air Theatre of Ambala Cantt Subhash Park. He applauded the actors who gave the stellar performance showcasing how the revolution broke out from Ambala Cantt in 1857. He urged that the play should be performed all over Haryana so that people could know how the 1857 revolution.

Vij said that the staging of the play will continue till December 8. The play also has history related to Ambala military area, so on the last day the play will be staged only for military officers, jawans and their families on Thursday.

He said that dedicated to the first war of independence, Shaheed Smarak GT Road is being built at a cost of Rs. 400 crores. Shaheed Smarak being built at Ambala Cantt highlighting the supreme sacrifices and valour of those who participated in the first war of Independence.