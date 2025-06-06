Top ultra Sudhakar gunned down in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Bijapur: Senior Maoist leader Narasimha Chalam alias Sudhakar, who had a bounty of Rs 40 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday, police said, days after the elusive chief of CPI (Maoist) Basavaraju was gunned down.

The killing of Sudhakar, a member of the Maoists’ Central Committee, comes a fortnight after CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju (70) was neutralised by security forces in the Bastar region, dealing a severe blow to the banned outfit.

Originally hailing from Andhra Pradesh, the 67-year-old Sudhakar was involved in indoctrination and radicalization of youth and also responsible for numerous Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh, resulting in the death of civilians and security personnel, police said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo said Sudhakar and several others Naxalites were neutralised in the operation, though he did not give numbers.

Braving difficult terrain and inhospitable conditions, security personnel have been taking forward the campaign to eliminate Naxalism towards a historic success, Sai added.

The latest exchange of fire broke out in the forest of Indravati national park area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on inputs about the presence of senior cadres, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

The Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard, both units of the Chhattisgarh police, and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation that was launched on Wednesday, he said.

“The offensive was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoist leader Sudhakar, Telangana State Committee member Bandi Prakash, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) member Pappa Rao and few others. The body of a senior Maoist cadre along with an AK-47 rifle was recovered from the spot,” he said.

“The deceased was later identified as Sudhakar, also known as Anand, Chanti Balakrishna, Ramaraju, Aravind and Somanna. He was a resident of Pragadavaram village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. He was a member of the Central Committee, the topmost governing body of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). He was also in-charge of RePOS (Revolutionary Political School) and Central Regional Bureau (CRB),” he said.