Top court directs to send sessions judge for training for not following judgments on bail

new delhi: While considering compliance of its directions in Satender Kumar Antil v. CBI, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, from illustrative cases mentioned by the amicus curiae, amicus curiae Siddharth Luthra identified a judge of a sessions court in UP, who the bench felt that should be sent to the judicial academy for upgradation of his skill.

It asked the Allahabad High Court to do the needful with respect to the concerned judicial officer, as reported by Live Law on Tuesday. “Certainly, the Ld. Judge concerned meets the parameter for upgradation of his skill in a judicial academy and the needful be done by the High Court.”

On the last date of hearing, noting that even after 10 months of the judgment being passed, the district judiciary is not complying with directions issued in Satender Kumar Antil vs Central Bureau Of Investigation 2022 LiveLaw (SC) 577, wherein it had laid down elaborate guidelines regarding arrest and bail, a displeased apex court stated that if magistrates are passing orders in derogation of the law laid down in the said judgment, they may be required to be sent to judicial academies for upgradation of their skills.

The High court having supervision over the district judiciary was also advised to ensure that the law laid by the Supreme Court is followed.

The court had also observed in the March 21 order that large number of illegal custody orders are coming from Uttar Pradesh judiciary and sought the intervention of Allahabad High Court.