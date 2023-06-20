Toll in Tamil Nadu accident rises to four

CHENNAI: The toll in the road accident involving two private buses in Cuddalore district on Monday, rose to four and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families who lost their kin in the collision.

According to police, the initial reports indicated that the front right tyre of the Cuddalore bound bus burst at Melpattampakkam and the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with another private bus coming in the opposite direction and bound for Tiruvannamalai. The driver of the Cuddalore-bound bus Angalamani, driver of the Tiruvannamalai-bound bus Murugan and two passengers died and nearly 28 persons have been injured said police.

Expressing condolence on the death of people, the Chief Minister said he was saddened to hear the news of the death of four persons.“As soon as I heard about the accident, I contacted the district collector over phone and asked him to visit the spot and take necessary steps to ensure medicare to the injured,” Stalin said in a release here.