Toilet row sparks cease work by Darjeeling Bar Association till Feb 11

Darjeeling: The Bar Association of Darjeeling has announced extension of the ongoing cease work at the Darjeeling Court till February 11.

They have warned of a more intense agitation with lawyers from the Kurseong, Mirik and Siliguri courts joining in the casework. The ongoing casework is in protest of demolition of two toilets used by the lawyers, without consulting the Bar Association along with other issues involved in the renovation of the district court, Darjeeling.

Incidentally during the winter recess, renovation work had been taken up by the PWD at the District Court. When the court opened on January 27, the lawyers found that both the toilets used by them had been demolished. Despite requests the issue was not addressed. “The Bar Association of Darjeeling was not consulted over the demolition of the toilets, causing grave inconvenience. There are other issues involved also. As the District Judge is also the administrative head, a meeting was scheduled to take place on February 4. The District Judge recently informed us that he would not be present on February 4 and that the matter could be discussed with the Judge who would be holding charge in his absence. However the acting District Judge on Tuesday expressed inability to address the issue and take decisions,” stated Dinesh Chandra Rai, General Secretary, Bar Association of Darjeeling.

A review meeting was held on Tuesday at the Bar premises in Darjeeling attended by a PWD engineer. More than 80 lawyers also attended.