To save country, it is crucial for Opposition to be united: Mann

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also extended its support to the protest by the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the economic discrimination being done by the Central government with the Opposition ruled states.



On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann joined the demonstration and showed their solidarity against the Centre.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann thanked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said that he has taken important initiatives to save the Constitution, democracy and federal structure of the country.

He said that at present the attitude of the Central government towards the states is very worrying. Budget session days are going on, today we would be sitting in our offices making our state budgets, but we have to come to Jantar Mantar for our rights. He said that Punjab is an agrarian state. The farmers of the state produce 182 lakh metric tons of rice every year. Still, the Central government is withholding Rs 5500 crore of our Rural Development Fund (RDF).