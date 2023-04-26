‘To ensure safety, stress given on track repairing’

In a bid to maintain railway tracks in proper condition and provide a safe and comfortable journey to rail passengers, N F Railway has undertaken several track renewal works during 2022-23. Emphasis on track repairing has led to zero accidents during the last year.

324.22 TKM (Track Kilometre) of plain tracks have been deep screened by cleaning impervious layers of dust, sand ashes etc from ballast during 2022 – 2023. This is an increase of 18.6 per cent of 273.44 TKM during 2021 – 22. Through Sleeper Renewal of 162.96 TKM has been done during 2022–23. This is an increase of 51.6 per cent of 107.48 TKM during 2021–22. Through Rail Renewal of 403.75 TKM has been done during 2022–23. This is an increase of 37.5 per cent of 293.69 TKM during 2021–22. Complete Track Renewal of 306.42 CTR units has been done during 2022–23. This is an increase of 39.1 per cent of 220.32 CTR units during 2021–22.