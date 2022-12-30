To avoid communal disturbances, MP invokes NSA from January to March

Bhopal: After the Madhya Pradesh Home department received inputs that communal harmony can be disturbed in the state, a gazette notification has been issued to all districts by the state government invoking the National Security Act (NSA) from January to March month of next year.



"There are reports with the state government that certain elements are active and are likely to be active to threaten communal harmony and commit acts prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and the security of the state", read the gazette notification order.

In the notification issued on December 26, all district magistrates have been empowered to exercise powers conferred under Section 3(3) of the NS Act-1980 (No. 65 of 1980) having regard to such circumstances prevailing in the areas within the local limits of each district. The NSA will be enforced from January 1 to March 31, 2023.

"It is a routine exercise, the state government issues such notification every three months on the basis of National Security Agency reports keeping in mind the state's security, MP senior most minister Dr Narottam Mishra, who holds the portfolio of Home told Millennium Post.

In the upcoming three months, the state government is going to host three national and international importance events like the G-20 Summit 2023 at Khajuraho of Chhatarpur, Pravasi Bhartiya Divas and the Global Investors Summit of Non-Resident Indians in Indore during January 8 to January 11 and Khelo India Youth Games in Gwalior. Invoking of NSA in all districts of the state is considered a crucial step in a manner to tighten security.

It may be noted that the state will also go to the polls next year and any incidents like riots or that related to anti-communal harmony may give a weapon to the main opposition Congress. The notification is also considered a part of the ruling BJP's election strategy, which has been going forward with Hindutva's agenda since it came to power in 2020 after a big political incident and Minister Dr Mishra emerged as a prominent face of hardline Hindutva.

The order further added that the state government authorised the concerned DM if they satisfied, as provided in sub-Section (2) of the said Section to exercise the powers of making an order of detention conferred by the Act.