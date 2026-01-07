‘TNCC firm on its alliance with DMK’

Chennai: The Congress is firm on its alliance with the DMK, and it would talk in a dignified manner and get the number of seats it requires to contest in the forthcoming Assembly polls, TNCC President K Selvaperuthagai said on Tuesday.

Further, top party leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was likely to attend a protest here over doing away with the erstwhile rural employment guarantee act, MNGREGA. “There is no threat to our alliance with the DMK. We will discuss with them in a dignified manner to get the number of seats we require,” Selvaperunthagai told reporters at the state Congress hq, Satyamurthy Bhavan, here.

Once the seat-sharing pact has been finalised, it would be shared with the media immediately, the senior party leader said. He said the party would hold a protest in Chennai against the Centre’s decision to do away with the MNGREGA.