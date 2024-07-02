‘TN was first state to unmask NEET, nation now realises test fraudulent’

Chennai: The ruling DMK on Monday said Tamil Nadu was the first state to oppose NEET and with irregularities becoming apparent now, major parties at the national level are raising their voices against the test.

With Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raising the NEET issue in Lok Sabha, the DMK dubbed the medical entrance test as a kind of business/industry, created for the ‘welfare’ of coaching centres that rake in ‘several lakh crores.’

Pointing to the arrest of several people and searches by the CBI in connection with NEET-UG irregularities, DMK Tamil mouthpiece ‘Murasoli,’ said BJP’s partner, JD(U) itself has passed a resolution over the irregularities. “India’s major parties have started to raise their voices against NEET.”

Days ago, in the state Assembly, minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke on the ‘Dravidian Algorithm,’ explaining that Tamil Nadu understood much ahead of other states whether ‘NEET is good or bad.’

Similarly, Tamil people understood before others on why ‘Hindi imposition’ must be opposed.

In its editorial on July 1, 2024, the Tamil daily said: “It was Tamil Nadu which first said that NEET is fraudulent. Now the entire country is supporting that. NEET is an industry created for the welfare of coaching centres that rake in several lakh crores and Tamil Nadu was the first state to say that. Today, gangs of fraudsters are being arrested.”