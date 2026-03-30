TN polls: AIADMK retains majority of Chennai district constituencies

Chennai: With the Opposition AIADMK retaining for itself a majority of the Assembly constituencies in Chennai district, the party would face the ruling DMK in a direct contest in as many as 13 out of 16 seats.



AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday fielded an array of former state ministers, party seniors and women to take on the DMK in Chennai, considered as the DMK’s stronghold.

Party’s former state ministers: B Valarmathy and Gokula Indira would take on the DMK’s sitting MLA N Ezhilan, and party functionary N Chitrarasu, from Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar constituencies, respectively.

Porkodi, the wife of slain BSP leader Armstrong, has been fielded from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar where she would take on K S Ravichandran of the DMK in this reserved constituency.

Party seniors P Santhanakrishnan and Aadhi Rajaram will engage Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Deputy Udhayanidhi in a direct contest in Kolathur and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituencies, respectively.

Heavyweight D Jayakumar, besides senior AIADMK functionaries: K P Kandan, Royapuram R Mano, Virugai V N Ravi are also in the fray from other constituencies.

The DMK has renominated its sitting MLAs John Ebenezer (Dr Radakrishnan Nagar), Shekar R D (Perambur), A V M Prabhakara Raja (Virugambakkam), besides its Ministers P K Sekar Babu (Harbour) and Ma Subramanian (Saidapet).

The AIADMK is contesting from 13 constituencies in Chennai and has allotted the Mylapore, Saidapet and Perambur to its allies, viz. the BJP, AMMK, and PMK.