TN Guv wades into language row; Stalin hardens stand against Hindi ‘imposition’

Chennai: The language row in Dravidian heartland Tamil Nadu further intensified on Friday with state Governor R N Ravi wading into the issue with his pro-NEP comments that drew sharp criticism from the ruling DMK. Chief Minister M K Stalin hardened his stand against alleged Hindi imposition, saying a third language was unnecessary in the state.

Progress lay in innovation and not in linguistic imposition, Stalin, president of the DMK said and asserted it was unnecessary to force the third language in schools.

Governor Ravi, a vocal supporter of the National Education Policy (NEP), slammed Tamil Nadu for its ‘rigid’ 2-language formula and alleged it had resulted in the southern parts of the state becoming a “neglected backyard,” comments that once again ruffled DMK’s feathers. The party slammed him for his “hatred” for TN. The Governor, who is touring the southern Tuticorin and Tirunelveli districts, took to ‘X’ to inform about an interaction he had with representatives from various fields.

“Interacted with a large number of leaders from cross sections of south Tamil Nadu including education, business, health, hospitality, youth startups, women entrepreneurs, MSME sectors. Also students from several institutions. It was encouraging to see their positive energy and enterprise transforming lives for the better despite numerous difficulties & systemic obstacles.”