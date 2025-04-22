TN Guv calls for V-Cs meet, invites Vice President

Chennai: Amidst frosty ties with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) dispensation and against the backdrop of the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the Tamil Nadu government, Governor R N Ravi has convened a meeting

of Vice Chancellors of state universities, choosing to invite Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for the inaugural session in the alluring hilly Nilgiris district for the week-end.

The meeting scheduled for April 25 and 26 has already triggered a negative response from the political parties here, particularly the Left, which has appealed to the V-Cs to boycott the meeting.A source told news agency that the Vice President is scheduled to address the V-Cs during the inauguration and after attending various other programmes, he would visit Coimbatore on April 27 before leaving for the national capital.

According to a communique from the Raj Bhavan here, the annual conference of the Vice Chancellors of state, central and private universities/institutions of Tamil Nadu, was being organised at the Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam, for the fourth consecutive year.

“The Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has consented to be the chief guest and inaugurate the conference on April 25. R N Ravi, Governor-Chancellor of state universities of Tamil Nadu will preside over the conference,” the release stated.

The conference aimed to have detailed deliberation and interactive sessions on a gamut of issues covering implementation of national credit

framework, academic collaborations among universities, use of Artificial Intelligence to maximise learning outcomes, financial management in educational institutions, research excellence, promoting entrepreneurship, capacity building for learners, etc.