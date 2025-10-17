TN govt will enact legislation against honour killings, says CM Stalin

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will take necessary steps to enact appropriate legislation to prevent honour killings in the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday, and announced the constitution of a commission under retired high court judge K M Basha to recommend suitable measures on the matter.

Expressing concern over such killings, he said the government would not remain a mute spectator. "Tamil Nadu will lead to bring a special law to prevent honour killings," Stalin said.

The commission, comprising legal experts, progressive thinkers, and anthropologists, will obtain the views from political parties, legal experts, social activists, and affected people, and will make appropriate recommendations on the subject, he said.

"Based on the recommendation, I assure you that the Tamil Nadu government will take necessary steps to enact appropriate legislation with a view to preventing honour killings," Stalin told the Assembly amidst the thumping of desks by DMK members.

Recalling the views expressed by the members of the House on October 16, the Chief Minister said, "I would like to respond to this House. It is the wish of all of us to take strict action against honour killings and bring about social change, and thereby prevent this injustice."

He contended that caste was not the only reason for such killings, but there were many other factors. "No matter what the reason is, murder is murder. The punishment for it is very, very severe. The criminals have been immediately arrested and strict action has been taken including detention under Goondas Act," he said on the efforts taken to tackle the menace.

The government instructed the police to strictly enforce the law. "Law is doing its duty. At the same time, I would like to request that awareness campaigns be carried out against this cruel thinking," he said, and added that everyone should speak out against caste discrimination and domineering mentality in society.

There are no inequalities among human beings and everyone is equal. All kinds of domineering mentality must be ended. "It is the duty of all of us to carry forward the campaign to create a society where self-respect, love, and egalitarian thinking prevail," the Chief Minister said.

Tamil Nadu had always stood against caste oppression, he said and recalled the crusade against caste oppression in the past.

The Chief Minister's initiative comes in the wake of a series of honour killings in the state, including the murder of a youth by his father-in-law near Nilakottai in Dindigul district this month, and a Dalit techie allegedly by his girlfriend's brother in Tirunelveli in July.