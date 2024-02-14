TN govt protests against inclusion of Mekedatu Dam project in Cauvery agenda

The Tamil Nadu government has conveyed to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) that it is unfair to include the Mekedatu dam project in its meeting, state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Expressing concern over the frequent inclusion of Karnataka’s proposal to construct a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu in the agenda of CWMA, he said Tamil Nadu had protested against discussion on the subject. Even Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had said it should not be included, Duraimurugan added. “Despite this, it was included in the agenda for discussion. Yesterday, we conveyed to the CWMA that it is not fair to include the Mekedatu dam project in the agenda,” the minister said in response to an issue raised by Opposition.