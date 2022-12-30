TN govt launches fixing of transponders on boats

Chennai: Marking the launch of fixing ISRO-developed upgraded transponders on over 4,000 mechanised boats to help fishermen engaged in deep sea fishing, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday gave away the devices to owners of fishing vessels.



At the Secretariat, 10 owners received the devices from Stalin under the Blue Revolution Scheme, which envisages fixing transponders on 4,997 mechanised boats in Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of Rs 18.01 crore. The owners belong to Chennai, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts.

The device provides two-way communication and it is to help fishermen send and receive information. It would enable authorities to spot with precision the location of a boat in the deep sea, its route and aid them to take appropriate measures for rescue efforts.

During a cyclone, storm or heavy rains, messages could be transmitted from boats in deep sea to Fisheries department's Central control room and the boat owner as well. Messages could be received and sent by Security agencies also. Information on areas that have more fish, weather forecast and messages on all other relevant aspects could be sent to boats by authorities.