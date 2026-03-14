TN govt announces Rs 2 per unit power subsidy to eateries switching to induction stoves

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a subsidy of Rs 2 per unit of electricity for restaurants, hotels and tea shops that switch to electric stoves instead of commercial LPG cylinders to run their businesses.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has been holding review meetings since the conflict in West Asia began on February 28, which has led to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders for eateries, the government said.

At a review meeting held on Saturday, it was decided to provide a subsidy of Rs 2 per unit for the additional electricity consumed by the hotels, tea shops and cloud kitchens using induction stoves.

"This subsidy will remain in effect as long as the commercial LPG usage restrictions announced by the Centre are in place," Additional Chief Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

Briefing reporters at the Secretariat here, he said electricity consumption by hoteliers and restaurants has increased, with demand rising by about 50 MW above the average in the recent days.

Referring to 60,698 factories operating in the State after obtaining the consent from the State Pollution Control board, Radhakrishnan, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd said, henceforth these factories do not require additional certificates from the Pollution Control Board to run their business for using alternative fuels like kerosene.

"They just need to inform the Pollution Control Board about the use of alternative fuels. This exemption will be in effect until the Government's restrictions come to an end," he said.

Pointing out that the Centre has prioritised the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to hospitals and educational institutions, he said a state level committee has been formed under the leadership of Chief Secretary to monitor the systematic allocation of the LPG cylinders to commercial establishments.

"Similarly, district level committee led by District Collectors, including responsible officers from oil marketing companies will monitor the situation locally," he said.

To help MSMEs tackle the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, he said the government has announced loans for purchase of electrical equipment like induction stoves and heaters under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP).

Under this scheme, a 25 per cent subsidy (up to Rs 3.75 lakh) would be provided to the MSMEs.

Through the Tamil Nadu Women Entrepreneurs Development Scheme, a 25 per cent subsidy upto Rs 2 lakh for loans up to Rs 10 lakh would be provided, he added.

To support the farming community and prevent disruption in vegetable sales due to reduced demand from restaurants, Radhakrishnan said farmers will be permitted to sell their produce in 194 'Uzhavar Sandhais' without any restrictions.

Radhakrishnan also said orders have been issued to provide an additional 3,228 kilo litres of kerosene to family ration cardholders under the Public Distribution System this month.