TN fishermen leaders led by DMK, meet Union minister

NEW DELHI/ CHENNAI: A delegation of leaders of Tamil Nadu fishermen associations, led by DMK MP T R Baalu, on Tuesday called on Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Delhi and requested that steps be taken to solve the long-standing issue of arrests of fishermen by Sri Lanka.



Baalu handed over a letter from Chief Minister M K Stalin to Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in which he flagged the arrest of 64 fishermen in October alone.

On behalf of the fishermen associations, T Sesuraja, N J Bose, and Sagayam visited the minister. Ramanathapuram MP K Navas Kani was also present.

The CM’s letter said, “In the month of October 2023 alone, so far 64 Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their 10 fishing boats have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.”

The frequency of such incidents has been increasing at an alarming rate in the past few months, the letter pointed out, saying that the Sri Lankan navy has continued to arrest Tamil Nadu fishermen and seize their boats despite Tamil Nadu’s persistent demand to put an end to it.

“Therefore, I urge you on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, to immediately initiate solid diplomatic initiatives without further delay to end this. I once again request you to take necessary steps to secure the release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats that were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy at the earliest.”

Tamil Nadu fishermen feel that their “voices are not heard”, Stalin said, and urged the Centre to ensure the safety of fishermen and to protect their traditional fishing rights in the Palk Bay region.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Baalu said they met Muraleedharan since External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was on a tour of states. The DMK leader said the leaders of fishermen associations apprised the Union minister of issues related to the arrest of fishermen.

The letters of the Chief Minister and fishermen associations were given to Muraleedharan.

The Union minister assured them that he is working on the release of fishermen and their boats.