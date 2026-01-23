TN: College student stabbed by classmate, accused held

Coimbatore: An 18-year-old college student was allegedly stabbed by her classmate in broad daylight outside a private college in Saravanampatti here on Thursday, police said.

The accused was apprehended by alert passersby and handed over to the police after he attacked the victim with a knife during a heated argument, they said. According to a police official, the incident took place around 8.30 am when the victim, a first-year undergraduate student, was heading towards her college. The accused, a resident of Coimbatore and a student at the same institution, intercepted her and allegedly pulled out a small knife, inflicting injuries on her neck and hands.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused had been friendly with the victim for the past six months. He reportedly became enraged upon learning that she was interacting with other students, leading to the assault,” police said.