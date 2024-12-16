TN CM urges nation to resist ‘One Nation, One Election’ call

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday appealed to all democratic forces to unite and fight “tooth and nail” against the simultaneous poll legislation “imposed in the garb of electoral reform”, and save India, its diversity and the Constitution.

He claimed the BJP-led government at the Centre lacked majority to pass the critical legislation that threatened to alter India’s polity forever. “Yet, a brazen attempt is being made to settle scores and deflect attention from the BJP’s failures to address core issues affecting the country’s progress,” Stalin wrote on X.

“#INDIA will resist the anti-federal & impractical ‘One nation one election’ as it will push the country into the perils of unitary form of governance, killing its diversity and democracy in the process,” he said.

The BJP government, he said, sought to push it with an ulterior motive of conducting a presidential form of election, which is against the spirit of our Constitution.

“The proposed bill, if passed and implemented, will remove the legal checks and balances put in place in the form of periodic elections by the framers of our great Constitution to prevent the country from slipping into anarchy and totalitarianism,” he said.

Also, state elections would lose their political significance and regional sentiments and diversity would be destroyed, Stalin further said. “All the democratic forces must unite & fight tooth and nail against this abomination imposed in the garb of electoral reform, to save India, its diversity and the Constitution,” Stalin urged.

A constitutional amendment Bill for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously is likely to be introduced in Parliament

on Tuesday.