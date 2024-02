TN CM Stalin expresses concern over fishermen arrest in Lanka

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday expressed concern over Indian fishermen from the state continuing to be detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The chief minister has urged the Central government to take decisive action to safeguard the interests of the fishers.

On social media platform X, he tagged a news report of a fishermen’s protest in Rameswaram against the incarceration of some Tamil Nadu fishermen in Sri Lanka, and said “the continuous apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy is deeply concerning.”

“Over the past two months, there has been a sharp rise in arrests, with a staggering 69 fishermen apprehended. What’s more alarming is the unjust branding of three fishermen as habitual offenders, leading to their prolonged detention.

“This situation not only threatens the livelihoods of our fishermen but also puts their hard-earned savings at risk as their boats are ‘nationalised’ by the Sri Lankan Government,” he said.