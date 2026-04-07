TN CM Stalin calls for full statehood for Puducherry

Puducherry: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Monday alleged that the Centre has shown no interest in granting full statehood to Puducherry, despite the union territory’s legislative Assembly passing resolutions 14 times urging such a move.

Addressing a rally here and formally introducing candidates fielded by the Congress, DMK, and VCK for the April 9 polls, Stalin accused the Lieutenant Governor of being “all in all” while Chief Minister N Rangasamy is “kept as a puppet chief minister.”

“The forthcoming polls on April 9 are an excellent opportunity for the people to end the current ills in Puducherry, even while it remains a union territory,” he said. Stalin recalled that PM Modi had promised during the last Assembly elections that Puducherry would become the “best Puducherry.”