TN CM praises Udhayanidhi, says Saffron cannot do anything when 'Black, Red and Blue,' are together

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said his son, Udhayanidhi, who helms the DMK youth wing has made him proud by his steadfast commitment to party ideology and by his party work inspired by such principles.

Inaugurating the "DMK 75 - knowledge festival", a youth wing event and releasing the book, "Kaalathin Niram Karuppu Sivappu- DMK 75", he delivered his address.

The CM said it was a progressive festival and where "Black, Red and Blue are together, no Saffron can do anything to us! While black and red is a pointer to the DMK's symbol, blue represents Dalit assertion and may mean VCK, an ally of the DMK and Saffron is used to refer the BJP.

The CM said Udhayanidhi has named the event to commemorate the DMK's 75-year journey since its founding in 1949, as "Knowlege fest." There could not be a more appropriate title than this for a party that has always functioned by giving primacy to knowledge and its propagation.

He lauded Udhayanidhi for his steadfast commitment to party ideology, for his party work inspired by such principles and also for conducting party programmes based on party ideals.

Further, he quoted a couplet from Tamil classic 'Thirukkural' and said Udhayanidhi made him feel proud as his father by his work.

The youth wing event has been organised in an excellent manner and it exceeded his own expectations, Stalin, who is also the party chief advised Udhayanidhi to conduct the "knowledge fest" every year.

Detailing Udhayanidhi's work, the CM said ever since he took over as the youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi has brought lakhs of youth into the party as he took the party's history and ideology to them. He has conducted ideology-driven, special meetings for them and dedicated the last page of party mouthpiece 'Murasoli' especially for educating youths on the history of the party as well as that of veterans who were behind its growth.

Also, the CM spoke on several other initiatives of Udhayanidhi, including starting the Muthamizh Arignar Pathippagam, to propagate ideology and expressed happiness over Udhayanidhi's work.

Referring to the 1,120 pages book 'Kaalathin Niram Karuppu Sivappu' which chronicles the party's history and its achievements, the CM said top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sharad Pawar, D Raja, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal have written their perspectives in the book, praising the DMK.

"Thus, our Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has grown into a movement revered by India itself! It is these achievements and this growth that irritate the eyes of many! The ideas we speak of -social justice, self-respect, state autonomy, federalism - have today spread throughout India! They (BJP) get angry, thinking, if we try to confine them within Tamil Nadu itself, they are creating an impact all over India!"

Also, he said: "Therefore, I say with pride...this knowledge festival is a festival that thunders Dravidianism will triumph! Time will tell!"

Youth wing functionaries demonstrate that this is not a crowd that gathers and disperses. It is a gathering that constantly sharpens ideologies according to the times. When it is a progressive festival and where Black, Red, and Blue unite, no Saffron can do anything to us!

To protect India's democracy and Tamil Nadu's future – DMK's journey since 2019 (winning elections continuously since then in alliance with parties, including the Congress) will achieve a massive victory in 2026 as well! "The Dravidian Model 2.0 government will be formed!"

As long as the ideological heirs of Periyar, Anna, Karunanidhi, and Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin exist, Tamil Nadu will not bow down, it will struggle and it will win, he said.

This slogan of 'struggle' and 'win' is used often by the DMK chief against the BJP and the regime led by it at the Centre.