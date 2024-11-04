TN CM orders solatium to kin of workers run over by train in Kerala

MillenniumPost
BY Agencies4 Nov 2024 4:30 AM GMT
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday announced Rs 3 lakh solatium each to the kin of four sanitation workers from Salem district who were run over by a train in Kerala. The workers were engaged in cleaning a railway track near the Bharatapuzha bridge, near Shoranur railway station in Palakkad district on Saturday when the Thiruvananthapuram bound Kerala Express train mowed them down. The workers: A Lakshmanan (55), and Valli Lakshmanan (45) from Adimalaipudur village, R Lakshmanan (45) from T Perumalpalayam, and V Rajammal (43) from Allikuttai village in Salem district were unexpectedly hit by the Kerala Express train, the Chief Minister said in a release here. “I was shocked and saddened to hear the sad news of the death of four workers. Apart from conveying my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, I have ordered to pay Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the families of the deceased,” the CM said in the release on Monday.

