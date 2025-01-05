TN CM greets Mamata Banerjee on her 70th birthday

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his birthday greetings to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, who turned 70 on Sunday.

"Birthday greetings to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata didi. May your dedication to public service continue to drive positive change," Stalin said in a social media post.

"Wishing you a long life filled with happiness, strength, and success," he added.

According to the government of West Bengal, Banerjee was born to Promileswar Banerjee and Gayatri Banerjee on January 5, 1955, in Kolkata. Banerjee, who has held various posts in her political career, was sworn in as the first woman chief minister of West Bengal in May 2011.