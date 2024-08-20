TN CM disappointed over reduction in Central funds for railway projects

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday expressed “disappointment” over the reduction in Central funds for railway projects in the state and said the move would drastically affect TN’s progress.

Taking up the issue with Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, regarding reduction in allocation of funds for Southern Railways in the regular railway Budget 2024-2025, he sought the minister’s intervention to ensure allocation of adequate funds earmarked for new lines, doubling and customer amenities projects in Tamil Nadu.

“I reiterate that these vital projects should not be delayed further due to shortage of funds. I look forward to your personal intervention in this regard,” Stalin said in a letter addressed to the Central minister.

Drawing Vaishnaw’s attention to the matter, the Chief Minister said the “significant reduction” in fund allocation has a resultant impact on the implementation of projects in Tamil Nadu. “We are disappointed that the allocation of funds for the Southern Railways under certain Heads of Accounts in the Regular Budget for Indian Railways for the financial year 2024-2025, are much lesser when compared to the allocations in the Interim Budget of the same year,” he said in the letter.

This drastic reduction by Rs 674.8 crore for new line projects and a similar reduction in funds for doubling projects by Rs 285.64 crore would severely affect the progress of many important ongoing projects in Tamil Nadu besides “definitely slow down the much needed doubling projects in the state,” he added.