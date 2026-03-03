TN CM announces special fund of Rs 2,000 to over 37 lakh marginalised beneficiaries

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that his government has credited a special fund of Rs 2,000 to the bank accounts of 37.79 lakh people from the marginalised sections of society. Responding to requests for additional support for the elderly, widows, aged transgenders and persons with disabilities, today the government has provided Rs 2,000 over and above the existing monthly pensions into the bank accounts of beneficiaries, Stalin said in a social media post. He noted that the move is aimed at alleviating the financial hardships of those living on the margins.

The current round of funding follows the distribution of a Rs 2,000 special summer package provided for women in February under the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme, which triggered several requests from vulnerable groups for similar support. According to CM, the government has transferred the special assistance package of Rs 3,200 to 29.29 lakh beneficiaries comprising senior citizens and widows, who were receiving benefits under various social security schemes in the state. To the 5.92 lakh people with disabilities, the government distributed Rs 3,500 each and to the 2.58 lakh families of the persons with disabilities who were receiving maintenance assistance, a sum of Rs 4,000 was credited into their bank accounts on Tuesday. On February 13, Stalin announced that his government credited Rs 5,000 directly into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women heads of family ration cardholders under the monthly assistance scheme of the ruling DMK government.