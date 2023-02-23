TN: 5, including infant, killed as omnibus hits tractor

Krishnagiri (TN): Five people, including a three-month-old girl child died and 7 others were injured when an omnibus hit a tractor near Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the mishap and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news of their death. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have ordered special treatment to the injured," the CM said while announcing the relief to be paid from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund

The tractor carrying about 12 people, mostly workers, including the infant from Savalur village was proceeding to a village in Andhra Pradesh when the mishap occurred, police said.

When the vehicle neared Errahalli near Kaveripattinam, a Bengaluru-bound omnibus from Sivakasi hit the tractor, they said.