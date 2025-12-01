TN: 11 persons killed as two govt buses collide head-on

Sivaganga: As many as 11 persons were killed and over 25 injured on Sunday near here after two state-run buses collided head-on, police said.

According to a senior district police official, all the 11 persons --8 women, 2 men and a child-- were killed on the spot in the accident that happened in the evening. The injured were rushed to state-run facilities for treatment, the senior official told news agency.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock and grief over the accident and the loss of lives. The CM said he has directed the District Collector and Minister KR Periyakaruppan, the minister in-charge for the district, to render all help to the affected persons and ensure appropriate treatment to the injured.

He also announced ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs one lakh to those with serious injuries. The CM announced Rs 50,000 to persons with minor injuries.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and expressed his wishes for the early recovery of the injured persons. PMK and AMMK were among the parties that have conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.

On the cause of the accident, the police official said, “it was a head-on collision, the reason is not clear, we are looking into it.”