TMC's O'Brien questions "hurry" in electing Rajya Sabha deputy chairman

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress Leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Monday accused the government of being in a "hurry" to hold elections for the post of deputy chairman in the Upper House, even as the post of deputy speaker in Lok Sabha has been vacant for past several years.

In a post on X, the TMC leader accused the government of "mocking Parliament Again".

"Post of Deputy Speaker Lok Sabha vacant since 2019. Why is BJP in such a hurry to fill post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, vacant only for 10 days," O'Brien said in a post on X.

"Why does BJP want to have this election on April 17 when MPs busy with polls in their states? Shameless," he said.

The post of the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha fell vacant after the retirement of senior JD(U) MP Harivansh, who has now been nominated to the Upper House by President Droupadi Murmu.

According to sources, the government had indicated that they want Hrivansh to be re-elected as the deputy chairman.

No official notification has, however, been issued so far announcing the election.

The post of deputy speaker for the Lok Sabha has been vacant since 2019, following the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha.