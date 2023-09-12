TMCP flags off statewide protest against Guv from North Bengal Univ

SILIGURI: The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) flagged off a statewide protest against the Bengal Governor from the University of North Bengal in Siliguri on Monday. They alleged that the present Governor is destroying the education system of Bengal and demanded that the Chief Minister be made Chancellor of the universities.



Trinankur Bhattacharya, the state president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad was present at the protest. Criticising the Governor, he said: “There is chaos in all the universities of the state. There is no permanent vice-chancellor (V-C) in the universities. The Governor appointed his close ones as V-Cs.

Every university should appoint a permanent vice-chancellor, let the Chief Minister be the chancellor for overall development of universities

of Bengal.”

“This Governor is conspiring to destroy education. The interim vice-chancellors are not allowed to have any contact with the state Education department.

The Governor is doing this to get a promotion like Jagdeep Dhankar, former Governor of Bengal, got. If our demands are not met, there will be a larger movement,” he warned.

Incidentally, most of the universities of Bengal, including North Bengal University do not have permanent V-Cs. Recently, the interim Registrar of the university resigned from her post.

A tiff is going on between the state government and Governor.

TMCP will hold such protests against the Governor in various universities of the state for a week.