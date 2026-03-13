TMC writes to Prez seeking appointment

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress has written to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, seeking an appointment next week when a delegation of 15 party MPs is expected to meet her at Rashtrapati Bhawan, sources said.



In the wake of a recent political face-off between the Bengal government and the Centre over the President’s recent visit to the state, it is assumed that the ruling party in the state may give a detailed account of the development carried out in Bengal for the socio-economic upliftment of SC/ST/OBC across the state. The delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs may also brief the President about the host of social security schemes run by the state.

There was an exchange of statements between President Murmu and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last Saturday, sending ripples across the political spectrum.

The Union Home Ministry demanded a report regarding the absence of top officials to receive her and alleged protocol violations.

Murmu, while touring Bengal, had questioned the change of venue for the tribal community programme and why neither the Chief Minister nor any other ministers were present to receive her. Chief Minister Banerjee asserted there was no breach of protocol at President Droupadi Murmu’s programme in Siliguri. Banerjee also stated that she has the highest respect for the President and urged her not to indulge in politics during elections, as allegedly advised by the BJP.