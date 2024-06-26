TMC worker shot at in Kharagpur

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot in Kharagpur on Tuesday.



According to sources, on Tuesday afternoon, a few Trinamool workers, including the injured person, identified as B Santosh Kumar were sitting outside of a party office at Joy Hind Nagar in Kharagpur town when allegedly two miscreants riding a scooter arrived and started firing at the Trinamool workers. About five rounds were reportedly fired and one of those hit Kumar’s leg.

As soon as he fell on the ground the shooters fled. Kumar was rushed to a local hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered and a massive manhunt is on to nab the shooters.