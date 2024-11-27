TMC to prioritise people-centric issues in Parl amid Adani ‘scandal’

New Delhi: As the Parliament is rocked by the bribery allegations against the Adani Group, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to focus more towards people-centric issues during the ongoing Winter Session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The party, a key member of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, aims to draw attention to several critical matters affecting the nation.

In a Parliamentary party meeting held on Wednesday at the party’s Parliament office in the national capital, the TMC leadership, including Lok Sabha member and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and leader of the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay, outlined the agenda for the upcoming discussions. The meeting was attended by the party members from both the Houses of the Parliament.

One of the primary concerns raised by the TMC MPs was the “deprivation of Central funds” to West Bengal. The state’s ruling party has consistently claimed that Central funds for the state under schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) have been withheld. “This has led to significant financial strain on the state government, affecting various welfare programmes and infrastructure development projects,” it said.

Additionally, the party has repeatedly highlighted the issue of unemployment, which remains a pressing concern. The TMC aims to push for policies that can generate employment and provide economic stability to the people of the country.

The Trinamool also plans to raise the issue of inflation and the rising cost of living in the Parliament. The party says it is concerned about the impact of rising prices on the common man and seeks to discuss measures to curb inflation and ensure affordable living conditions for all citizens.

The party will also seek answers from the Central government on the unrest in Manipur and call for a debate on the matter.

The Trinamool has urged the Central government to intervene and resolve the situation, emphasising the need for peace and stability in the region.

The ruling party of West Bengal has further expressed concerns over the “shortage” of fertilisers in Bengal, which has affected the state’s agricultural sector. The party plans to raise this issue in Parliament, seeking immediate intervention by the Central government to address the problem and ensure that farmers have access to the necessary resources for a trouble-free harvest.

Meanwhile, the TMC has sought to meet President Droupadi Murmu to discuss the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024. The bill, passed unanimously by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on September 3, 2024, aims to address sexual violence and create a safer environment for women and children in the state. The Trinamool leadership, including party supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has outlined the party’s plan to seek the President’s support in implementing the crucial legislation.

During the Parliamentary meeting, TMC Rajya Sabha member and national spokesman Derek O’Brien emphasised the party’s commitment to ensuring that the Parliament functions smoothly. “The issue of corruption should not overshadow the issues that matter to the people. We want the Parliament to run and confront important issues,” O’Brien stated.

“TMC will take on the BJP, but our approach will be different. We want the Parliament to run and focus on important issues that affect the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Bangladesh issue, Abhishek Banerjee told media persons that the Trinamool will support the Central government on any decision related to Bangladesh. “The ongoing issues in Bangladesh are diplomatic matters and fall under the purview of the Indian government’s Foreign ministry. We will always stand by its decisions,” he said.