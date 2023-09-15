TMC slams Yogi govt over beating of girl at Agra’s child shelter

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress slammed Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the ‘horrific’ incident of beating a girl at a juvenile home in Agra.



‘It is no mere coincidence that BJP-ruled MP, Maharashtra and UP have recorded the highest number of crime cases against children,’ All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) wrote on its Facebook page.

A horrific CCTV footage from a juvenile home in Agra has surfaced where the superintendent can be seen mercilessly beating up a girl. In another video that raises serious questions about the safety of children at the home, a girl is seen with her hands and legs tied.

Few days back, one of the children at the juvenile home had also attempted suicide.

The superintendent of the home, Poonam Pal, has been suspended and a case has been registered against her.

Pal was also allegedly involved in similar incidents at a juvenile home in Prayagraj.