TMC seeks discussion in Rajya Sabha over duplicate voter ID issue

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday pressed for a short-duration discussion in the Rajya Sabha next week under Rule 176 on the issue of duplicate voter ID card numbers, underscoring that Opposition parties are seeking a fair and open discussion rather than disrupting Parliamentary proceedings.

With the Chair rejecting multiple notices under Rule 267, which allows for setting aside the day’s scheduled business to discuss a pressing matter, TMC leader Derek O’Brien highlighted the need for a discussion on the widespread concern of duplicate voter IDs. He noted that several Opposition parties had raised the issue collectively and had been “reasonable” in their demand for a debate.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed the House that nine notices had been submitted under Rule 267 but were not accepted as they did not align with the Chair’s directions on the matter. He also stated that members had already submitted notices on similar concerns under other Parliamentary provisions, and these were likely to be discussed in due course.

O’Brien pointed out that past precedents supported allowing an MP three minutes to present their notice on critical issues such as voter ID duplication. He urged the Government and the Chair to permit a discussion under Rule 176 next week. “Even if you do not allow us today, at least seven or eight Opposition parties are seeking discussion on this subject. In that spirit, why don’t we take up this discussion next week?” he asked. “Let’s have an open debate. We have been very reasonable.” Emphasising the Opposition’s commitment to a structured discussion rather than disruptions, O’Brien further stated, “We are not here to disrupt the House. We request you and the government to allow us a discussion next week on this critical issue of duplicate voters.”

Under Rule 176, an MP can raise an urgent public matter, which is then debated among other members, with the minister-in-charge responding after the discussion.

Responding to O’Brien’s plea, Deputy Chairman Harivansh reiterated that alternative Parliamentary avenues had been available for discussion when notices under Rule 267 were initially received. “You did not avail of it,” he remarked, addressing O’Brien. Most of the notices under Rule 267 on Wednesday pertained to alleged lapses by the Election Commission in issuing multiple duplicate voter ID cards across various states. The members submitting these notices included TMC’s Sagarika Ghose, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, and Sushmita Dev; Congress’s Pramod Tiwari; and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Sanjay Singh. Meanwhile, delegations from TMC, BJP, and BJD separately approached the Election Commission on Tuesday, flagging concerns about discrepancies in voter rolls and urging corrective measures.