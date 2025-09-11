TMC says key figures to be looked at other than 15 cross or cancelled votes

New Delhi: The performance of the opposition in the recent Vice Presidential poll held on September 9 has come under the spotlight, more so over the 15 votes. While the parties of the INDIA bloc are reluctant to describe it as cross-voting, most feel that votes could have been cancelled or invalidated, lending to the thin margin.

Millennium Post learnt that among the confirmed votes, Congress’ 125 of 126, Trinamool Congress (TMC) 41 of 41, Samajwadi Party 39 of 41, and DMK all 32 of 32. The Left Front’s 14 votes from both the houses were completely confirmed, as were 9 of 9 from RJD and 5 of 5 from IUML. Shiv Sena (UBT)’s 8 of 11 authenticated, NCP (Sharad Pawar)’s 8 of 10 votes have been confirmed, JMM 3 of 5, and Aam Aadmi Party authenticated 8 of 12 votes, whereas JKNC and VCK received all their 2 votes each. Moreover, independent players like KCM and ASP, and one other independent vote, were authenticated in support of the INDIA alliance.

With assembly polls in Bihar later this year and West Bengal next year, political bickering is likely to pick up. The TMC, being a major Opposition party in Parliament and the ruling party in West Bengal, has been taking potshots at the central government. TMC bosses complain that the ruling regime is trying to divert attention from the strong performance of the opposition by fanning a controversy regarding cross-voting.

Speaking on the topic, Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien pilloried the government record and pinpointed some issues that, in his opinion, the people should highlight. He criticized that 4,116 days have elapsed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office without responding to any question in the Parliament. He additionally quoted that 861 days have elapsed since communal violence devastated Manipur without a Prime Minister’s visit.

O’Brien also brought up the matter of 1,281 days since the Centre suspended the disbursement of MGNREGA funds to West Bengal, and 2,277 days without the appointment of a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha. He further pointed out that BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has occupied his present position for 996 days, and emphasized the latest economic burden imposed by a 50 per cent tariff levied by the Trump administration on India only 14 days ago.