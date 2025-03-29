TMC questions Centre on post-harvest losses

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee on Friday raised concerns over the significant loss of perishable agricultural produce due to inadequate cold storage and logistic infrastructure in the country.

Addressing the Upper House, Banerjee highlighted that nearly 30 to 40 per cent of perishable agricultural produce is wasted because of the lack of proper storage and logistics.

Raising the issue during the session, Banerjee pointed out that these infrastructural shortcomings have not only impacted the domestic market but have also led to the rejection of consignments of Indian fresh fruits by foreign countries over the past three years.

He emphasised that the wastage of perishable produce due to inefficient cold chain management is a critical issue that needs urgent attention from the government.

Citing the significant economic losses faced by farmers and exporters, Banerjee stated that the loss of agricultural produce adversely affects the livelihood of farmers and reduces the competitiveness of Indian produce in the global market. With a substantial portion of fruits and vegetables going to waste before reaching the consumers, the issue has raised questions about the efficiency of the existing agricultural supply chain.

The Trinamool MP sought clarification from the government regarding the steps being taken to address the problem.