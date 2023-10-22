‘TMC not to comment on allegations against Mahua’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Sunday said since its MP Mahua Moitra has already clarified her stand on allegations of bribery for questions raised, the party would now await the probe by the parliamentary ethics committee as the matter has to do with “her rights and privileges”.



BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai have alleged that Moitra had accepted favours from Hiranandani in exchange for raising questions in Parliament. In response, Moitra filed a defamation suit against them before the Delhi High Court. Dubey’s complaint has been referred to Parliament’s Ethics Committee by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The TMC has distanced itself from the controversy over the allegation against the Lok Sabha MP. TMC’s West Bengal general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party has nothing to say on the issue and that the “person around whom this controversy is revolving is best suited to react to this”.