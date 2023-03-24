TMC MPs submit letters to FM, CBI and ED demanding Adani’s arrest

kolkata: Demanding arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani for alleged Rs 1 lakh crore scam, Trinamool Congress MPs submitted their letters to the office of the Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Central Bureau of Investigation



(CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Addressing the press, TMC MPs Derek O’ Brien and Sougata Roy alleged that the BJP is continuing to suppress the voice of the Opposition in the Parliament so that no one can raise the demand of Adani’s arrest inside the Parliament.

“This is how BJP is shielding Adani. The people of this country have the right to know what happened to their money. We want to know how funds in State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation have been looted,” Derek said.

Further, the MPs shared that their delegation was not allowed to enter the CBI office. The party tweeted, “Barring our leaders’ entry into the CBI Office is a clear indication that the corrupt are RUNNING SCARED! We DEMAND the arrest of Adani. Our voices will not be silenced! We will continue to fight for JUSTICE, demand ACCOUNTABILITY, and not rest until TRUTH PREVAILS!”

The MPs reiterated that not just Adani chairman but SEBI and LIC chairpersons and all others involved in the corruption should also be taken into custody. “It was the common people’s money that was invested in SBI and LIC. The two prestigious institutions have lost their money to Adani. Still, we have not been allowed to even question the BJP on the floor of the House,” Derek said. The party demanded a Supreme Court-monitored time-bound probe and also asked that all the non-BJP states conduct an independent inquiry and find out the extent of the corruption. Meanwhile, Derek said that the central government is continuing to deprive Bengal of MGNREGA funds. He said this is another way of taking revenge for not winning in Bengal Assembly polls.

No funds have been disbursed for the 100 day work scheme and as of today, dues amounting to Rs 7,000

crore are still pending, he

pointed out.