TMC MP urges reforms for NCW’s autonomy & credibility

Kolkata: Sushmita Dev, Rajya Sabha MP and member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has called for comprehensive reforms to restore the autonomy, credibility and effectiveness of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

In a letter addressed to Digijay Singh, chairman of the Standing Committee on Education, Women & Child Development, Youth & Sports, Dev highlighted systemic issues plaguing the NCW, accusing it of political bias and selective intervention in cases of violence against women.

Established under the NCW Act, 1990, the NCW is tasked with safeguarding women’s rights within India’s constitutional framework. However, Dev argues that the commission has lost its neutrality, often aligning with the ruling party’s political interests. She cited instances of the NCW’s alleged hyperactivity in opposition-ruled states, such as West Bengal, while ignoring serious incidents in states like Assam and Manipur, including the rape of a 7-year-old in Tinsukia and violence against women in Manipur.

The NCW’s failure to take suo motu cognisance during the wrestlers’ protests against a ruling party MP further underscores its partisan approach, Dev noted. The MP also criticised the NCW’s structural weaknesses, including its financial dependence on the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), which controls its budget and operations. The NCW’s non-binding recommendations are often ignored, and its administrative control by the MWCD creates a conflict of interest, she opined.

Dev urged the committee to review the NCW Act of 1990 and revive stalled reform efforts, such as the 2014 National Commission for Women Bill, to grant enforceable powers while ensuring checks against political misuse.

Dev’s letter emphasises the need for an independent, accountable NCW to rebuild public trust and effectively protect women’s rights. The Standing Committee is now under pressure to address these concerns and initiate a thorough review to transform the NCW into a true guardian of gender justice in India, said a TMC leader.