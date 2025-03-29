TMC MP opposes Indian Ports Bill in LS

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy on Friday opposed the introduction of the Indian Ports Bill, citing concerns over its implications on the regulation of private ports and workers’ rights.

Raising the issue during a session in the Lok Sabha, Roy referred to Rule 721 of the Rules of Procedure and Business to register his objection. He stated that the Indian Ports Act, which was enacted in 1908, placed ports under the Central government’s ownership and control.

However, he pointed out that the scenario has significantly changed in recent years with the emergence of numerous private ports and the leasing of parts of government-owned ports to private companies.

“The present legislation does not appear to be adequate to control the private sector,” Roy asserted, emphasising the growing privatisation of the port sector. He expressed concerns that the existing legal framework is insufficient to regulate private port operations effectively.

Highlighting the provisions of the newly proposed bill, Roy noted that it includes the establishment of a new adjudicating mechanism. While addressing the issue of workers’ rights, he mentioned that the wages of port workers would be determined through a stringent mechanism under the proposed legislation.

Roy’s remarks reflect the opposition’s apprehension regarding the potential impact of the Indian Ports Bill on public sector ports and workers’ welfare. The Bill’s introduction has sparked debate in the Lok Sabha, with opposition members seeking more clarity on its regulatory framework.

The Indian Ports Bill seeks to update the century-old legislation governing ports in the country. However, with private sector involvement on the rise, stakeholders have raised concerns over the balance between regulation and privatisation.