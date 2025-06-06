TMC MP Mahua Moitra weds BJD ex-MP

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, known for her fiery parliamentary speeches and bold political stance, reportedly married former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra in a private ceremony in Germany.

The wedding, which took place on May 30, 2025, according to multiple media reports, was kept under wraps, with neither Moitra, 50, nor Misra, 65, issuing an official statement. The low-key event has sparked curiosity and buzz in political circles, marking a significant personal milestone for the two prominent figures.

Moitra, a two-term MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal, and Misra, a senior advocate and four-term MP from Puri, Odisha, were seen in photographs accessed by certain media outlets. Moitra appeared radiant in traditional gold jewellery, smiling alongside Misra, who has a distinguished legal career. The images, which surfaced recently, brought the discreet wedding to public attention. The marriage represents a rare cross-party connection, blending TMC and BJD leadership.

Moitra, previously an investment banker at JP Morgan, transitioned to politics with TMC in 2010, while Misra, a seasoned politician, first entered the Lok Sabha in 1996 on a Congress ticket. This is Moitra’s second marriage, having been previously wed to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

Despite the lack of public confirmation, TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh shared a congratulatory post on X, featuring a photo with Moitra, Misra, and MP June Maliah, wishing the couple “a lifetime of love and laughter.” The wedding has drawn warm wishes.