TMC leader arrested over land grabbing allegations

Siliguri: Asraf Ansari, the 'Karmadhyaksha' of Naxalbari Panchayat Samiti and a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was taken into seven days' police remand after he was produced at the Siliguri Court on Tuesday.

The TMC leader was arrested on Monday in connection with a land dispute case following a complaint lodged by the official responsible for land revenue in Naxalbari.

Although the leader denied all the allegations, he stated that he had been arrested on false charges and that someone had conspired against him.

Earlier on July 12, officials from the Naxalbari Land and Land Revenue Department lodged a complaint at Naxalbari Police Station regarding government land issues in Sebdulla Mouza.

In the complaint, they have mentioned that government land has been occupied by some land mafias. Following investigations, two individuals were arrested by the police on July 19. After interrogating them, Asraf Ansari was arrested from his home.