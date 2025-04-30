TMC issues show-cause notices to youth party members after clash in Siliguri

Siliguri: The Darjeeling District Trinamool Congress (TMC) has issued 72-hour show-cause notices to four members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) following a violent clash during a social event at Siliguri College.

The situation escalated when students protested outside Mayor Gautam Deb’s residence late Monday night. At a press conference on Tuesday, TMC district president Papiya Ghosh announced the disciplinary action after an internal meeting attended by Mayor Deb. The four students involved—Sourav Bhaskar alias Murder, Rustam Alam, Afzar Ali, and Kundan Paswan—are all from Siliguri College of Commerce.

“If found guilty, they will be suspended,” Ghosh stated. Bhaskar, a TMCP leader, has already been removed from all posts and barred from making party statements.

The clash reportedly began around 11pm on Monday, when students from Commerce College allegedly attacked Day College students on stage.

In response, Day College students gathered outside the Mayor’s house, leading to a police deployment.

Mayor Deb instructed police to take action against all involved. Meanwhile, the TMC has dissolved the TMCP unit at Commerce College and will meet with students and the principal to appoint new leadership.