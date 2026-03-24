TMC flags ‘Undeclared Emergency’, protests delay in CAPF Bill introduction

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised serious concerns about the current functioning of the Union Government, accusing it of operating under an 'undeclared emergency.' On Monday, TMC leaders criticised the government for failing to focus on parliamentary proceedings, citing a recent incident in which a scheduled CAPF Bill could not be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on time. Party sources revealed that the delay sparked sharp protests in both Houses, highlighting a troubling lack of coordination and respect for parliamentary rules.



TMC members even staged a brief walkout during Zero Hour, alleging that the Home Ministry is more preoccupied with outside administrative actions than with legislative work inside Parliament. They questioned why crucial business was being postponed without clear explanations, a sign of growing frustration.

The party emphasised that these delays are becoming a pattern, undermining Parliament’s effective functioning. They also voiced concerns over government moves to push through significant legislative and constitutional changes—especially regarding delimitation and women’s reservation—without proper consultation or waiting for the latest Census data.

According to Trinamool Congress, any attempt to delink women’s reservation from Census data or to alter parliamentary seat allocations without a broad political consensus raises serious constitutional red flags. They argue such decisions require transparent debate in Parliament, not informal talks behind closed doors. The party warned that unilateral actions on representation could have lasting political ramifications.

While reaffirming their support for women’s representation, TMC leaders insisted that the implementation of reservations must follow constitutional procedures and involve comprehensive political discussions. As reports suggest the government might push key Bills and constitutional issues at short notice, opposition parties, including TMC, are set to keep a close watch.

To date, the government has not responded publicly to these allegations, but tensions are evidently rising as Parliament gears up for a busy legislative week.