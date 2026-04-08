TMC flags ‘targeted raids’ in Bengal to EC, alleges observer misconduct

Kolkata / New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Tuesday, submitted two separate memorandums, one to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in Delhi and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal on separate issues.



In one letter, TMC told the CEC that since 05 April, the police authorities have initiated widespread, targeted, systematic and unauthorised raids at the residences of leaders, workers, and supporters of the TMC. “These actions appear to be politically motivated and selectively directed against TMC, thereby creating a climate of fear, coercion, and suppression, which is in direct contravention of the Model Code of Conduct enforced by the Election Commission of India,” reads the letter.

The letter that carried an undersign of party’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien pointed out that “unlawful developments” were taking place in Nandigram, particularly within Nandigram Block-I. “These developments seriously undermine the sanctity of the electoral process and raise grave concerns regarding adherence to the guidelines and directions issued by the Election Commission of India (“ECI”) to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections,” letter stated.

Several key functionaries, including core committee members of Nandigram Block of TMC, such as Sheikh Abdul Alim Alrazi of the Kalicharan area, have been compelled to vacate their homes and remain in hiding under fear of arrest. Families, including women and elderly members, are being subjected to intimidation and harassment.

“There are also a series of late-night searches without due process, coercive questioning, and threats being issued to local residents to disclose the whereabouts of leaders and members affiliated to TMC, failing which they are being threatened of arrest,” it added further.

In another letter written to the CEC, TMC’s Derek O’Brien alleged that the actions of Himanshu Lal, IPS, Special Police Observer in Bengal, are contrary to what he is supposed to do. His duty is to ensure free and fair elections but he is acting at the behest of “certain unknown persons” and he has “misused” his position to “harass”, “intimidate” and “interfere” with the electoral process.