TMC fares well in both urban and rural areas, BJP in villages

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress fared well in both the urban and rural areas of West Bengal, while the BJP got its seats mainly in the villages of the state, except the Darjeeling constituency.

The TMC won both the seats in the state capital - Kolkata Uttar and Kolkata Dakshin, along with Jadavpur and Howrah, which have both urban and rural voters.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party also won Durgapur-Bardhaman, within which urban, industrial and some rural areas are located. The TMC got 47.99 per cent of votes in the seat, while the BJP received 38 per cent share of the votes polled, as per the Election Commission (EC) data.

In the Kolkata Dakshin constituency, the TMC got 49.48 per cent votes, while the BJP could manage only 34.42 per cent votes, while in Kolkata Uttar, the vote share of the two parties were 47.44 per cent and 37.78 per cent respectively. In Darjeeling, which has both urban and rural settings among the plains and hill areas, the BJP got 51.18 per cent, while the TMC got 37.73 per cent of the vote share.

The TMC also fared well among the constituencies in the mainly rural and semi-rural areas of the state, winning 24 such seats out of its total tally of 29 seats in West Bengal.

In Jhargram, the TMC got 49.87 per cent votes, while the BJP got 38.2 per cent votes.

In Diamond Harbour, the TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee got re-elected for a third consecutive term with 68.48 per cent vote share, while his nearest rival Abhijit Das of BJP got only 22.03 per cent votes, as per the EC data.

The TMC got 60.32 per cent vote share in Joynagar, while the BJP received 28.6 per cent votes.

North Bengal’s Jalpaiguri constituency gave 48.57 per cent vote share to the BJP, while the TMC candidate got 43.07 per cent votes. In the Purulia constituency, the BJP won with 40.34 per cent votes, while the TMC got 39.15 per cent votes.