TMC demands release of MGNREGA funds to Bengal

NEW DELHI: As the Budget session of Parliament is set to commence on Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has intensified its demand for the immediate release of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds owed to Bengal by the Central government. In an all-party meeting held on Tuesday at Parliament, senior TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay urged the Central government to address this issue in the upcoming interim Budget.



Bandyopadhyay emphasised the financial strain faced by workers, stating: “The workers get the least amount of money, and their dues should be cleared. We urged that at least 50 per cent of the due amount should be sanctioned as the family members are suffering due to the financial crisis.”

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) is aimed at enhancing the livelihood security of households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

The TMC’s call for immediate action echoes their Sunday rally in Kolkata, where thousands of party activists and senior leaders took to the streets. Last year, the party held a massive protest in the national capital on the same issue, attempting to engage with concerned ministers of the Central government. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, leading to the suggestion of forming a committee comprising officials from both the Central and state governments.

The Central government, however, contends that there are shortcomings in meeting the guidelines. Other Opposition parties have also expressed concern over recent developments, with the Congress highlighting border tensions and diplomatic crises. An all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session saw leaders from various parties addressing their key issues. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal represented the government at the meeting.

As the short session is scheduled from January 31 to February 9, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present an interim Budget. This precedes the Lok Sabha polls, with the new government slated to present a comprehensive Budget later. The session will open with President Droupadi Murmu’s address.