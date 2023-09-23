TMC demands BJP MP’s suspension for ‘Islamphobic’ remarks inside Parliament

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for “islamophobic”, “communal”, and “criminal” comments against BSP MP Danish Ali.



TMC leaders and state ministers also slammed the BJP for condoning such “communal behaviour” routinely exhibited by their MPs and leaders.

Condemning the incident, Trinamool MLA Shashi Panja said: ‘BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri uttered derogatory and insulting remarks against his fellow MP in the house yesterday. How was this offensive language allowed by the Speaker of the House? Does this not affect the dignity of the house, which the BJP speaks about? They allow a molester to be in the house. Does this not affect the respect of the house?’

Another TMC leader, Chandrima Bhattacharya also condemned the remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali. ‘We were stunned by Ramesh Bidhuri’s remarks in the Parliament. It seems like a competition is underway in BJP wherein leaders who abuse Opposition MPs and praise PM Modi will win high positions in the government. The fact that this happened during the discussion on the Women’s Reservation Bill shows they don’t have any respect towards women. We condemn this in the strongest words as this disappoints the people of India, who expect MPs and MLAs to use decent language,’ she said.

Referring to the “shocking” incident in the Lok Sabha, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale said: ‘This sort of language is now being used on the floor of the Parliament and the BJP MP in question has not faced any action or condemnation by the leaders of his party.’

Recalling PM Narendra Modi’s frequent pledges towards safeguarding our democracy during his foreign visits, Gokhale said: ‘When PM Narendra Modi travels around the world, he likes to say that democracy is in our DNA and nobody is discriminated against…I call upon PM Modi and the BJP to condemn this statement by Ramesh Bidhuri immediately and take action against him…PM Modi must suspend Ramesh Bidhuri for making these extremely disgusting communal remarks on the floor of the sacred temple of democracy.’